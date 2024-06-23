One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Snakeman Luffy

One Piece might have introduced Gear 5 Luffy to the world as his newest base form, but an awesome cosplay has brought Gear Fourth Snakeman Luffy back to the spotlight! One Piece is now in the midst of the Egghead Arc with both the anime and manga releases of Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise, and with it fans have been introduced to Luffy's strongest transformation yet. Gear 5 really shook up the series' foundations as it was a dramatically different kind of form than Luffy has ever gone into, and will likely be the only form we see him taking from now on.

Which means that unfortunately we're likely not going to see much of Gear Fourth in the future despite how cool each form was during the course of One Piece's later arcs. This unfortunately is the case for Snakeman, which fans got to see the least of with Luffy's forms, and will likely not come back for a good while. But thankfully, artist SamuraiYoru on TikTok has brought Snakeman Luffy back to the forefront with an awesome cosplay that brings the cool form to life. Check it out in action below:

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning either again or for the very first time, you can find the entire back catalog of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio (along with the various OVAs, movies and other specials). They tease the long running series as such, "Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next instead. There's also the first season of the massively popular live-action One Piece series now streaming with Netflix as well if you wanted a different way to revisit the series before it returns for its own second season.