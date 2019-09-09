Popular One Piece YouTuber Announces Retirement

When it comes to the anime fandom, more and more members have taken to Youtube to share their thoughts on a great many series. Shows like Naruto and My Hero Academia draw in more so-called anitubers’ by the day, and the over saturation has led many to dig deep for the best of the best. One Piece has a good few talents on Youtube, but an update from one of them has confirmed their time online has come to an end.

Over on Facebook, One Piece fans were saddened to learn a beloved member of the fandom was quitting Youtube. Uzumaki Khan, who is also known as Amar Khan, informed his fans he would be leaving Youtube in order to care for an ill family member.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No easy way of putting this out there guys. I’m going to have to stop Youtube. If circumstances improve for the better and life in general down the line, I’ll be more than happy to continue,” the Youtuber shared.

“Thanks for the unconditional love you guys have shown through out the years,” Khan continued before adding, “Thank you man. For someone that had to quit his job in order to become a full-time career, your support has helped in ways I can’t even explain. Thank you guys for everything.”

On Youtube, Khan’s last update was about One Piece which has been his latest schtick. After starting his channel to talk about Naruto, Khan became a well-known figure on Youtube with One Piece fans after he discovered the series. Now, those very same fans are sending the YouTuber their best wishes with the hopes he will return to the fandom one day.

Which Youtubers are your favorite to watch for anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.