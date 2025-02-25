One Piece Confirms Long-Held Fan Theory About Zoro

When it comes to super powers in the Grand Line, Devil Fruit isn’t the only way that a pirate can become a mover and shaker in the shonen universe. One Piece has introduced Straw Hats that have serious strength at their disposal and when it comes to Devil Fruit enthusiasts, Luffy, Nico Robin, Tony Tony Chopper, and Brook fit the bill. While Zoro has never eaten the legendary edible, a recent piece of marketing for the shonen franchise has confirmed a major aspect of the green-haired Straw Hat. Many fans had suspected this factoid about Roronoa and many will be placated thanks to this recent news.

Alongside Devil Fruit, the mysterious power known as Haki has been a long-time essential part of the Grand Line. With there being three different types of the kingly energy (Observation, Armament, and Conqueror) the energy has been displayed by Devil Fruit users and “normal” swashbucklers alike. In a recent promotional item for One Piece, a breakdown of Roronoa Zoro was included which confirms that not only is the green-haired swordsman a Haki user but he has the power to wield the strongest iteration of the energy. While fans have theorized in the past that Zoro could wield Conqueror’s Haki, it wasn’t officially confirmed in the series until now.

Zoro The Conqueror

To help in celebrating the long-running shonen franchise, the official One Piece social media account gave fans a first look at the “Birthday Cards” that will be released at specific Japanese retailers. Alongside Luffy, Sanji, and Shanks, Zoro has received a card of his own which confirms his ability to use the Conqueror’s Haki. In the past, many fans believed they had seen Roronoa wield this energy during specific moments in the Wano Arc but nothing was officially confirmed outside of Kaido hinting at the fact. Now, Zoro is one step closer to becoming the world’s greatest swordsman.

Zoro’s Grand Finale

One Piece is in the throes of its final saga in its manga, while the anime adaptation has taken a break from the Future Island arc thanks to a Fishman Island remaster. With each of the Straw Hats attempting to make their individual dreams come true, Zoro himself has one of the toughest roads ahead of him. The major way that Roronoa can become the world’s greatest swordsman is by defeating the current title holder, Dracule Mihawk. The Cross Guild leader has left an impression on Zoro in more ways than one so far, and it’s clear that the two are going to have a showdown before the series finale.

The anime and the manga aren’t the only mediums that will focus on Zoro. Netflix’s live-action adaptation is returning for a second season with the young actor Makenyu teasing that the upcoming episodes will feature some wild action for the swordsman to be a part of. Even with the grand finale on the horizon for the series, it remains a great time to be a Grand Line fan.

