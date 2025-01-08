One Piece’s Best Merch Will Turn Fans Into Zoro

Roronoa Zoro remains one of the most popular characters to spawn from the brain of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. Remaining one of the first members of Monkey D. Luffy’s crew, Zoro’s dream is to become the strongest swordsman in the Grand Line. Over the course of his travels, Roronoa has found himself losing his swords thanks to battles or simply finding more powerful blades during his journey. While no amount of real life training would make anime fans be able to reach the same heights as Zoro, you can get your hands on the three swords that might help the anime hero make his dreams come true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Roronoa Zoro has had more than a few battles in recent One Piece history to sharpen his blades. During the Wano Arc, Zoro fought against Kaido and his Beast Pirates but it was during the Future Island Arc that the green-haired Straw Hat fought one of his biggest battles to date. Thanks to Dr. Vegapunk looking to reveal the secrets behind the Grand Line, the World Government wants to keep the mad scientist quiet by any means possible. Thus, the Five Elders would descend upon the island and Zoro would be fighting the villains while also looking to survive as the final saga continues.

Toei Animation

[RELATED: One Piece Celebrates Zoro’s Birthday With Brand-New Art]

Own Anime’s Greatest Swords

There have been quite a few swords that have helped forge the best stories in the history of anime. Berserk gave us the Dragon Slayer, Inuyasha gave us the Tessaiga, Demon Slayer gave us the Nichirin Blades, and Naruto unleashed the Sword of Totsuka. For Roronoa Zoro however, he wields his swords in a way that no other anime character has. Luckily, Proplica has a pre-order ready for you to lay claim to these weapons this summer. You can get your order in here at Entertainment Earth for $519.99.

Entertainment Earth

Here’s how Proplica describes the three legendary anime swords brought to life, “Joining the PROPLICA series from the anime “ONE PIECE” comes Roronoa Zoro’s Wado Ichimonji, Saindai Kitetsu, and Enma swords! In order to truly allow users to experience the source material, the “Wado Ichimonji”, “Saindai Kitetsu”, and “Enma” have been made on a 1/1 scale using an official 3D model! The “Wado Ichimonji” also comes with an exchangeable part to allow users to more easily wield it in one’s mouth and re-enact Roronoa Zoro’s “Three Sword Style”! “Enma” also contains an audio effect that includes lines from ZORO as well as back ground music tracks!”

Zoro’s Anime & Live-Action Journey

While Zoro might be fighting against the World Government in his latest One Piece battles in the manga, there remains one major hurdle that he must overcome before being crowned the Grand Line’s greatest swordsman. Throughout the majority of the shonen franchise, Roronoa has routinely lost when he fought against Dracule Mihawk, the man who currently holds the title that Zoro desires. Since Mihawk has joined forces with Crocodile and Buggy to form the Cross Guild, it seems that a fight between the current best swordsman in One Piece and Zoro will take place before the grand finale.

On the live-action front, Mackenyu has been hyping his upcoming action scenes for Netflix’s second season of One Piece. Considering that season two will cover storylines such as Loguetown, Drum Island, Whiskey Peak, and Little Garden, expect the swordsman to have plenty on his plate whenever the live-action anime adaptation does return.

Want to see which anime swords are brought to life in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on the Grand Line and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.