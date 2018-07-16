‘One-Punch Man’ Is On The Perfect Summer Sale

What’s better than binging shows during summer break? Well, that would be binging One Punch Man in an action-packed go. There’s never been a better time to check out the series, so fans will want to hop on the superhero series before its second season drops.

If the cost of One Punch Man has kept you away, then the series is here with a compromise. You can pick up the anime’s first season on Blu-ray for a cool $25, and that’s a deal not even Genos would pass up.

For those wanting the deal, you can pick up the sale on Amazon for a limited time. Right now, the Blu-ray set is going for $25 USD rather than its usual $50. That is a solid 50% discount, and it results in you meeting Saitama face to face. Just, maybe don’t provoke the bald hero into hitting you, yeah?Of course, the Blu-ray is also for all you fans who have binged the series online and want to add it to your shelf. You can never have too much Fubuki in your life.

One Punch Man only has the one box set available right now, but that will change soon enough. The anime is in production on a second season right now. So far, there is no word on when the new episodes will go public, but it seems J.C. Staff will share details about One Punch Man‘s new season at an event this August. Viz Media confirmed it has already licensed the new season for North America, so Saitama will have a first-class ticket to international fans whenever he should don his suit again.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitamahas become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

