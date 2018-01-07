‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Approves Of This Fan-Made Artwork

One Punch Man recently had its biggest chapter in the series yet, and fans are still reacting to it. One of the bigger impressions it left on fans was the design of the Elder Centipede, a giant monster that took several pages of the manga to fully destroy.

One fan had taken it to themself to render the Elder Centipede in a different style than the manga, and it even got the approval of One Punch Man‘s illustrator Yusuke Murata.

3D Elder Centipede now viewable in real time 3d on sketchfab.https://t.co/IjlK13NGhX — TheGoldenSmurf (@TheGoldenSmurf) January 4, 2018

Twitter user @TheGoldenSmurf uploaded a 3D rendering animation of the Elder Centipede and it has a great amount of detail (even down to the smaller human like face). Such great detail, in fact, it even got the attention of Murata who had retweeted the work to his Twitter. Unfortunately @TheGoldenSmurf’s original tweet was the one retweeted, and instead was reflected in someone else’s tweet, but Murata noticing their art is indeed a great step forward.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump adaptation of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.