‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals Its Apocalyptic Prophecy

One-Punch Man is hitting up fans with its second season, and the series hopes to be bigger than before. With one episode out, fans are ready to see what threat Saitama will be up against this time around, and it turns out to be his greatest challenge yet.

After all, the apocalypse is on the way, and Saitama may be the only thing able to stop it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the premiere of One-Punch Man season two went live, and it was there fans met up with Saitama. The episode follows Genos and him as they go on some outings, but it does segue into a different story after awhile.

Before the episode ends, fans are taken to the Heroes Association headquarters, and it is there fans learn something surprising. The heroes have put up a meeting with all the villains to talk about a partnership, but one of the villains sees through the issue.

It turns out a cataclysmic event is on the horizon, and Speed-o’-Sonic is ready to out the heroes’ plan.

“Occurrences of Tiger-level threats and above are extremely high. This month, levels are six times the average of the past three years. This could indicate the Earthdoom Prophecy,” the ninja reads to the group after stealing the meeting’s brief.

“The prophecy says an unprecedented disaster will befall the Earth within six months,” the report continues.

As the piece closes, fans learn the Heroes Association wants to team up with the villains. The baddies refuse the terms rather quickly, but the threat still remains. It seems higher-ups are worried the apocalypse is coming in hot, and the only one who is strong enough to stop the threat will surely be Saitama.

So, what are you looking forward to with season two? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man season two is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. The synopsis of One-Punch Man season two can be found below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!