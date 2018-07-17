‘One Punch Man’ Gets Makeover From Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld

Deadpool might be strong, but there is no comparison when it comes to One Punch Man. The crazy strong hero cannot be outdone in terms of power, and the superhero celebrated his hard-won reputation with a very special sketch.

After all, it isn’t everyday Robert Liefeld tries his hand at the anime hero.

Over on Instagram, the famed comic book artist shared his special take on One Punch Man. Liefeld posted the black-and-white photo to social media, and he says he was inspired to draw the hero after being bit by the anime bug.

“Gave One Punch Man a shot. Also a family favorite,” the man captioned the drawing.

The piece, which can be seen above, captures the simple look Saitama fights in. With his bald head gleaming, the anime hero has on his famous serious expression, so you know he must be fighting a god-level threat. One Punch Man is fully suited in his body suit, and Liefeld gave his lengthy cape lots of shading.

Now, the question is whether Saitama is teaming up with Deadpool to save his city… or if the mouthy mercenary is the guy he’s got to take down.

For fans, this superhero piece is a special one which proves the popularity of One Punch Man. However, Saitama isn’t the only anime hero hanging around Liefeld’s radar. Not long ago, the artist posted his beefy take on All Might from My Hero Academia, so it seems the superheroes of Japan are bringing a breath of fresh air to some iconic comic book creators.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitamahas become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Do you like this comic take on Saitama? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!