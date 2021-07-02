One-Punch Man Art Gives Tatsumaki a Jedi Makeover

✖

One-Punch Man fans are waiting for any news with regards to the anime series returning for a season three, and though there has been no word of the television show making a grand return any time soon, fans are still taking the opportunity to revisit the world of Saitama The Hero For Fun. Though Saitama has proved himself to be invincible so far in the series, his supporting characters have garnered a serious following themselves, with the Terror Tornado Tatsumaki getting a fusion crossover with the legendary series that introduced the world of the Jedi and the Sith in Star Wars.

The Terror Tornado has definitely earned her place as one of the top heroes in the universe created by the manga artist known as ONE, using her telekinetic powers to battle both killer monsters and space aliens alike throughout the action-packed series. While the second season didn't give us much of an opportunity to follow more of her adventures, viewers were introduced to her sister Fubuki, who used her ranking in the world of heroes in a bid to personally benefit herself rather than help the world at large from the numerous threats that were arriving on a regular basis.

Reddit User 20 Derrick00 shared this artwork by Jourdan Ravalino that fused the worlds of One-Punch Man and Star Wars by making the Terror Tornado into a lightsaber-wielding Jedi, which works perfectly considering her telekinetic abilities at her disposal:

Star Wars might never have had an official crossover with the world of anime before, but a recently announced anthology series is planned to release new information during this year's Anime Expo. Star Wars Visions will be the franchise's first foray into the world of anime when it arrives on Disney+, with the President of Lucasfilm going into more detail about this highly anticipated television show:

"Star Wars: Visions will be a series of animated short films celebrating the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world's best anime creators. This anthology collection will bring ten fantastic visions from several of the leading Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars."

