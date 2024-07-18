One-Punch Man Artist Inks Ochaco in New Manga Promo

My Hero Academia’s seventh season is focusing on the final fight that will determine the future of UA Academy and Hero Society. While the young superheroes have come a long way as first-year students, their Quirks might not be strong enough to make them into adequate challenges for the One-Punch Man. To help in reliving the sports anime, Eyeshield 21, artist Yusuke Murata has been teaming up the American footballers with other major anime characters in the medium. Now, Murata has set their sights on Uravity, aka Ochaco, to bring one of Class 1-A’s biggest heroes into the world of Eyeshield 21.

Ochaco has long had a crush on the star of My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya, and has done everything in her power to hide her true feelings for the young hero currently harboring the power of One For All. While My Hero Academia’s manga is in the throes of the series’ epilogue arc, the final fight is raging on the small screen. Uravity’s big threat as a part of the fight against All For One is Toga, the blood-drinking villainess who has a crush on Deku and a twisted way of demonstrating her affection. Needless to say, Ochaco has a rough road ahead in the anime adaptation.

My Football Academia

While we never had the opportunity to see how Class 1-A would work on the football field, we did see how UA Academy students fared on the baseball mound. My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball is a special episode that saw the young crime fighters putting their Quirks to work while wielding baseball gloves and bats.

If you want to check out Eyeshield 21, the anime adaptation is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the sports anime, “What does a wimpy kid who’s been bullied all his life have to depend on but his own two feet? Sena Kobayakawa is about to start his first year in high school and he’s vowed not to get picked on anymore. Unfortunately, the sadistic captain of the football team already has his eye on Sena and his lightning-fast speed.”

