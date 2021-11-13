One-Punch Man Gives Atomic Samurai a Powerful New Sword

One-Punch Man gave Atomic Samurai a powerful new sword with its newest chapter! The climax of the war between the Hero and Monster Associations continues with the newest chapter of the series, and the final Disaster level monsters have been giving the remaining heroes a tough time. The heroes have pushed beyond their limits in their own respective ways, but those limits have unfortunately been nowhere near enough to take down any of the powerful monsters. This has led the heroes to take some pretty big gambles, and that is especially true for Atomic Samurai.

While Samurai has made some impact in this final fight against the remaining powerful monsters, he has been struggling just as much as the other heroes. The newest chapter changed that with the introduction of a powerful new weapon, however, as now that Samurai is one of the strongest swordsman left fighting for humanity, he is now worthy of a powerful new sword that bonds with its user and boosts their combined strength. But there’s some major caveats as to how he uses the swords.

Chapter 149 of the series begins with an update on how each of the fights are going and Homeless Emperor has Atomic Samurai and his pupils pinned down with his energy blasts. Samurai is biding his time until he can unsheathe his blade known as the “Nichirin.” It’s a Spirit Response Blade given to Atomic Samurai that is said to be alive, and only chooses those it deems to be worthy to wield it. Samurai didn’t believe this story at first, but when holding it he could feel the blade testing his spirit.

After calming himself down, Samurai bonds with Nichirin and it’s enough to not only cut through Homeless Emperor’s massive energy blasts, but Black Sperm’s million combination as well. It’s strong and can move with a powerful will of its own, but it also takes a great deal of energy and stamina to wield. So while it’s strong, Samurai can’t just use this sword whenever he wants. It’s far from an end all solution to this incredibly nervewracking situation.

What do you think of Atomic Samurai's new sword? Do you think he'll be able to use it again?