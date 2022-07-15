One-Punch Man Cosplay Brings Back Fubuki, Blizzard of Hell

One-Punch Man is currently telling the story of the titanic battle between Saitama and Garou, with the latter finally gaining the power of an evil god that puts him on an even playing field with the hero for fun as the two unleash blows upon one another that destroy entire planets in their wake. While Fubuki might not be a part of this current fight, the B-Class Hero left an impression on fans of the hard-hitting series all the same and one cosplayer has brought back the sister of the A-Class hero, Tatsumaki.

Fubuki might not hit the same level of power as her famous sister, who remains one of the strongest superheroes in the world forged by the mangaka known as ONE, though she had quite the operation going. The powerful telepath created an organization that would bolster her by taking advantage of other lower-class heroes, in which she attempted to do the same with Saitama. Once discovering that Saitama was far stronger than any other hero currently operating in an effort to fight monsters and save lives, Fubuki would throw her lot behind the One-Punch Man as the Monster Association continues to try to take over the world.

Instagram Cosplay Catoriso has taken the opportunity to depict a fan-favorite hero that had most assuredly lost her way in attempting to take advantage of her heroic status while being placed into the shadow of her sister as Fubuki found herself in a much better place following her encounter with Saitama:

A third season of One-Punch Man has yet to be confirmed, with the second season of the anime series shifting the reins from Madhouse to JC Staff. With plenty of chapters being released since the season finale, it will be something to see the current fight between Saitama and Garou animated, especially with the battle destroying planets and finally offering a serious challenge for the hero who has been undefeated so far. Of all the villains that Saitama has fought against over the course of the series, the hero killer has come closer than anyone actually claiming victory.

