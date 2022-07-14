One-Punch Man Reveals Saitama's Reaction to Finally Having a Strong Opponent

One-Punch Man has finally kicked off the full fight between Saitama and Garou with the latest chapters of the series, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Saitama reacted to finally having a strong opponent that can fight him on the same level! The Human Monster saga of the series has been the longest single saga of the series to this point, and things have been steadily building to a full fight between Saitama and Garou. The latest chapters have finally kicked this off in full, and it's beginning to live up to the promise it not only made to fans but to Saitama as well.

Garou has been evolving with his monster genes over the course of the fight, and the latest chapters have kicked off his strangest evolution so far as he's bonded with an evil space god to become an all powerful cosmic being. But as fans have learned about Saitama, he's still very much stronger than every threat he's come across. But it's all changed with Garou as not only has he survived taking a single punch from Saitama, but several punches. This has gotten the hero reflecting on fighting somehow strong.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 165 of One-Punch Man's official English language release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library continues the fight between Garou and Saitama following the cliffhanger where both of their supremely strong punches collide with one another. Blast teleported them away to a distant point in space as the nuclear reaction would've destroyed the Earth as a whole, and Saitama realizes he has landed on one of the moons around Jupiter. It brings him back to his fight against Boros early on in the series, and it's here he realizes he's fighting a strong opponent.

But because he's still holding onto Genos' core and mourning the death of his friend, he can't really enjoy the fact that he's gotten a fight on his level. It's all turned to rage at this point, and now he's going harder than ever before. Because while he can't enjoy the fight of his dreams, he appreciates that he can go all out more so than ever before.