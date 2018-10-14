‘One Punch Man’ Creator Shares Saitama’s Hilarious Reaction to New Monster

One Punch Man‘s most enthralling aspect is seeing how nonchalantly its main character, the godlike Saitama, reacts to some of the most disgusting, horrifying monsters in manga and anime.

Original creator ONE’s art style takes this to another hilarious level as a new sketch demonstrates just how little Saitama cares for the constant “threats” to his life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest sketch of the series shared to Twitter, original creator ONE depicts a hilarious scene in which a terrifying monster has bitten a swing set that Saitama is using. But Saitama, as aloof as he is, just keeps swinging without a care in the world. He knows he’ll be able to take care of the problem in his own time, and is really just bothered because his swinging time has been cut short.

Saitama’s aloof nature only hints at his personality as it’s really just a reflection of the immense strength he has. Due to his strength, his battles don’t last for more than a single punch and he’s become listless and bored with the world at large as a result. He’s always searching for an enticing fight, and anything that isn’t that is just bothersome.

The humor of the series comes from moments like this sketch as a plain faced Saitama often looks as uncaring and unemotional as this while facing off against some hellish beasts that would kill any normal person in a heartbeat. But the draw that Saitama just might fight someone as strong a shim someday keeps fans reading, for sure.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.