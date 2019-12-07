One-Punch Man Artist Celebrates New Volume with Do-S Sketch

One-Punch Man’s second season kicked off the action-packed phase of the Monster Association saga, but the one character fans of the series were waiting to see in the anime was the Monster Princess Do-S. Illustrator Yusuke Murata’s take on One-Punch Man has been a huge hit with fans ever since it debuted, but it’s Murata’s designs for the female characters that have gotten lots of attention. It’s especially true for the bold Do-S, whose outlandish design and hypnotic sadistic abilities made her stand out from all the other monsters invading the hero society.

But no one is as big of a fan of the character as Murata himself. The illustrator has gone great lengths to show his appreciation for the female characters in ONE’s original story, and this includes a special extra illustration featuring Do-S commemorating the release of the newest volume of the series.

The Monster Princess Do-S has been a pretty huge character for fans of the series despite just how little of a role she plays in the grand scheme of things. She doesn’t get to do much in the initial wave of monster attacks on the heroes, and while she causes some damage, she’s far from the most impacting villain overall. Like the hero Mitsuki, who has been a huge hit with fans despite her smaller role, it’s a great example a well crafted concept.

Do-S has been a huge hit with cosplay community as her brazen look carves a pretty distinct silhouette, and perhaps this variation of her look from Murata’s art will be a huge hit as well. The business look combines well with her sadistic side, and definitely would make even bigger waves as a look in the anime.

You can currently see more of Do-S in Viz Media’s bi-weekly manga releases and the second season of the anime series! Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”