One-Punch Man’s Genos Shows off New Techniques in Fight Against Garou

Garou may be one of the main villains in this second season of One-Punch Man, but he’s been having a rough time in these past few episodes. The “hero killer” found himself fighting against a handful of “A-Class” Heroes, only to prove victorious by the skin of his teeth. Almost immediately after winning, Garou isn’t done yet as he’s confronted by Saitama’s favorite, and only student, Genos. The super powered cyborg has a few tricks up his sleeve and uses them all in attempting to defeat Bang’s former student.

Following his fight with the “Cockroach Man” who nearly destroyed his robotic frame, Genos had enough and realized that the scientist responsible for his enhancements needed to go back to the drawing board to spruce him up. Dr. Kuseno put his skills to the test in this second season, not just boosting Genos’ strength and speed but giving him a bevy of new abilities.

In fighting Garou, Genos pulls out his “machine gun blows” technique, but also shows that his body no longer needs to worry about losing an arm or two. With Garou attempting to use the skills he saw from Watchdog Man, the hero killer rips off one of Genos’ arms, only for it to be revealed that the cyborg’s arms can function independently of their host. Grabbing Garou by the neck through his dislodged arm, which has also sprung wires around the villain to hook him to a tree, Genos attempts to claim victory.

Though Garou manages to escape and takes on a new “appearance” with his hair turning red, Genos doesn’t get to finish his fight with the terror as Bang, Garou’s former master, hits the scene looking to finish things with his former pupil.

What did you think of the new moves that Genos unleashed upon the injured Garou? Were you happy that Dragon Ball Super’s Gohan managed to send out a distress call? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”