‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Just Finished Its Longest Chapter Yet

If you have been waiting for season two of One Punch Man, and waiting on the next chapter of the manga, the series illustrator is in those shoes with you.

Just having finished wrapped One Punch Man‘s unprecedentedly long chapter, series illustrator Yusuke Murata celebrated the occasion with the following sketch:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next chapter in the One Punch Man was last confirmed to be over 100 pages, so Murata’s sketch shows himsely crying tears of relief as he and Genos shower a celebrating Saitama with confetti.

This is not the only sketch Murata has shared lately, as each piece of his art sets the Internet ablaze. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release.

The series manga is currently in the midst of the fan-favorite “Monster Association” arc which not only introduces many of the powers of the S-Class heroes, but features many monsters with comparable spectacular powers. It’s also notable for fans because it’s the first long term story in the arc with many fights and stories beforehand only lasting a short time.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016.

Are you ready for One Punch Man‘s next chapter? Talk to me @Valdezology.