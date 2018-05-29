‘One Punch Man’ Reel Animates A Massive Garou Battle

Fan anticipation for the next season of the One Punch Man anime has reached such a fever pitch that some fans are even taking it upon themselves to animate the manga’s currently best moments.

While this fight between Garou and Gyoro Gyoro of the Monster Association fight in their hideout won’t be in the anime for some time, this fan animation definitely ramps up the anticipation for how cool it will be.

Twitter user @TheGoldenSmurf shared a brief 3D animation teasing the Gyoro Gyoro fight that happened in the latest chapter of the manga. In the recent arc of the manga, the Monster Association had kidnapped Garou with the intention of turning him into a monster and bring the hero killer to their side.

But tensions between Garou and the monsters flare as he refuses to become a monster, and it resulted in a major fight between Garou and the telekinetic monster. It’s certainly a slick fight in the manga, and whenever it gets fully animated it will be something special for sure.

As for the next season of the anime series, fans are hopeful that the series will soon screen the first trailer for Season 2 (which has already been licensed by VIZ Media for a wide release). Not only will the new season be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famousDragon Ball characters. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.