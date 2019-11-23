One-Punch Man Fan Genderbends Speed-o-Sound Sonic in the Best Way Possible

One-Punch Man himself has run into a lot of challengers for the top warrior in the world. Gaining his power through a training regiment that no one can believe, Saitama now lives in a level of strength where all his opponents are simply boring to him. Living up to his name with each episode. the “Hero For Fun” is able to destroy any opponent with the release of one punch, leaving foes like Speed O Sound Sonic gritting their teeth. Sonic, a ninja warrior from a secret land, has considered Saitama to be his number one enemy and has been attempting to defeat him to no avail. Now, one cosplayer has amazingly brought the character to life in a brand new way!

Instagram User and Cosplayer KoKoa_Cosplay shared this sultry version of the ninja who loses time and time again to the might of Saitama, with Sonic continuing to train and attempt to take down the “Hero For Fun” whenever he can using his lightning fast reflexes and ninjutsu repertoire:

Sonic had a rough go of things this recent season of One-Punch Man, first losing horribly in a fight with Saitama then encountering the Monster Association. The MA, using two former members of his ninja clan turned monsters themselves, offered Sonic the chance to join their ranks with “Monster Cells”, a digestible item that can transform anyone into a beast. Unfortunately for Sonic, his body rejected the item and he comically expelled the Cell, losing the transformation in the process.

A third season of the popular anime franchise, One-Punch Man, has yet to be confirmed though an OVA is on the way that documents an untold journey of Saitama and friends!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.