One-Punch Man Illustrator Shares Special Light-Up Genos Sketch

One-Punch Man’s second season may not have been too kind to Genos as his major fight in the season is still drawing ire from fans, but one place Genos will always be popular is Yusuke Murata’s take on the series for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump. Murata’s illustrative style is one of the reasons fans have fallen in love with the series so hard, and this comes out especially well with each of his takes on Genos.

Murata recently shared a sketch of Genos to Twitter, and this one’s a bit different from the others as a special addition helps the sketch light up in a pretty cool way. Check it out below!

Murata’s sketch of Genos is already highly detailed, but it goes the extra mile when he inserts a light up pendant into Genos’ core. This helps the rest of the sketch light up in all the perfect places, and reminds fans of when Genos heats up to fight. Murata’s take on Genos is one of the strongest interpretations of the character, and it’s often one fans compare the second season too.

Though it’s a bit unfair, the second season has not yet gotten passed its initial lukewarm reception with fans. Though it’s near its end at this point, fans not only compare the season with the first and the manga itself. So the anime has been fighting a losing battle in a sense, and it’s not exactly helping matters by having prominent Genos moments happen off screen either.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”