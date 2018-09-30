‘One Punch Man’ Shows-Off Killer High Speed Battle

One Punch Man‘s manga is gearing up for a major war between the Hero and Monster Associations as the S-Class Heroes (and Saitama) are making their way into the monsters’ hideout to save an important child.

The latest chapter reveals a taste of what’s to come as the S-Class Hero Flashy Flash took part in a killer high-speed, high-stakes battle with the monstrously mutated ninjas, Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind.

CH.96 Flashy Flash vs Hellfire Flame & Gale Wind (Monsterized) Continues Epic conclusion with highly detailed art to keep the fight’s choreographic on point Flashy Flash’s line “Your Training Is Lacking” 🔥 Excellent extension to CH 95 & the fight 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/lIfpYNxw24 — Mamba (@mambalouis) September 25, 2018

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash wandering through the massive maze of the Monster Association’s base before he came across fellow ninjas Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind. The two were previously seen in the series trying to recruit Speed-o’-Sound Sonic to their monstrous cause because of the boosts the monster genes gave them, and they demonstrated that power here.

The both of them attacked Flashy Flash with impressively fast techniques, but Flash had studied all of them. He touts that his training will help him surpass them as he knows all of their techniques by heart. Thus the two monster ninjas rely on their monster power and attack erratically. This fails to damage Flashy Flash as well.

Easily countering every one of their moves, his sword techniques proved powerful and precise as he ends the fight by cutting the both of them cleanly in half. When Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind ask what they were lacking as they laid dying, Flash responded by saying their training was lacking as the cave around them came down.

Through the fight Flash was trying to instill in them that training was the better route than their shortcut, and in the end he proved his point. This is only the first of many battles to come, however, as the other S-Class Rank Heroes will soon demonstrate what they can do against the toughest monsters in the series yet.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him. J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.