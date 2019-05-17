One-Punch Man Hints At New Villain To Challenge Saitama

This season of One-Punch Man has seen the return of Saitama, the “hero for fun” who is able to defeat all opponents with simply one punch. This time around, the focus of the initial episodes swing toward our bald strongman joining a martial arts tournament while monsters emerge from the underground to threaten the city. While every opponent One-Punch Man has fought was defeated with one punch, the series is teasing someone who may just be able to break the trend in the form of the Monster King Orochi.

Saitama has something of a unique problem: he’s just too powerful. He was dreams about enemies that are actually close to defeating him and finds himself bored in most fights he finds himself in. Through his ridiculous training of 100 push-ups, 100-situps, 100 squats and a 10 kilometer run, no enemy can touch him. However, the Monster Association is hedging their bets and waging war against the surface world with One-Punch Man standing in their path.

The monsters we’ve seen so far challenge some of our heroes include a giant centipede, a “Face Stealer”, a “Cockroach Man”, a dominatrix, and countless others. Add in the new villain in the form of Garou, a martial artist who aligns himself with the cause of monsters, and you have some serious problems heading toward the hero association. At the end of the most recent episode, we saw Genos, Metal Bat, and Metal Knight defeated who are all top tier heroes. Saitama may just find a worthy opponent in the form of Orochi as the Monster King stands leagues above the monsters that we’ve already seen defeat so many.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”