‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Announces Original Manga Project

One Punch Man recently released the largest chapter in the series yet, and the creator and illustrator are already talking about the series’ future and new projects.

Yusuke Murata, who’s illustrations for the series have catapulted it to the top of fans’ lists, has teased that he’s working on his own original projects.

While discussing plans for the next chapter of the series, Murata has teased his upcoming projects. He stated he’s going to finish a Street Fighter illustration that he’s been holding off for awhile, and that he is also planning to publish two original manga before the year ends.

Both manga will be over one hundred pages each, with full color illustrations filling the pages. In One Punch Man news, the next chapter of the series is currently at 60 pages and the original creator has replaced the “Hot Pot scene” from the original webcomic.

Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

The series manga is currently in the midst of the fan-favorite “Monster Association” arc which not only introduces many of the powers of the S-Class heroes, but features many monsters with comparable spectacular powers. It’s also notable for fans because it’s the first long term story in the arc with many fights and stories beforehand only lasting a short time.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.