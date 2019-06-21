One-Punch Man’s Monster Association Set A Trap For The Heroes

The Monster Association isn’t pulling any punches, but luckily for us, neither is One-Punch Man. Saitama and the gang are attempting to keep the monsters at bay, but that isn’t stopping King Orochi from launching some new nefarious traps for humanity. At the beginning of the most recent episode, the executives of the Hero Association found themselves cornered by a monster who presented them with an interesting proposition.

Taking over the body of an underling of the Hero Association, a monster managed to sneak his way into the boardroom of the executives and propose a truce. The monster stated that all the association had wanted was for a peaceful part of the world for the Monster Association to call their own. The MA would stop their assault on the human world if they were simply given a city to call their own. As the executives agreed, the monster responded with nothing but laughter and a bullet.

The Monster Association was simply toying with humanity and the Hero Association, easing them into a false sense of security. King Orochi and his minions want a world without humans, and whether that comes about via destruction or transformation is up to the citizens of the world. Luckily, the executives of the Hero Association managed to survive by the skin of their teeth thanks to the controversial hero, Blackluster.

As Saitama is currently spending his time trying to beat King at video games and Garou is losing in a battle against lower class heroes due to his injuries, the Monster Association is having a tiny bit of infighting. As King Orochi addresses his minions, he proceeds to eat the “Cockroach Man” who gave Genos so much trouble. Stating that anyone can be the king of the monsters if they defeat him, Orochi continues to wage war on the surface world.

The monsters this season have been as unique as they are terrifying, with a multitude of threats crashing into each episode. Though all the monsters that face Saitama fall before his fist, the rest of the heroes haven’t been so lucky with many of them falling beneath claws and fangs. Genos may have recently received an upgraded new body, but will that be enough?

What did you think of the disturbing trap sprung on the Hero Association by the coalition of monsters? Will any monster be able to withstand the punch of Saitama, the One-Punch Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippudenepisode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.