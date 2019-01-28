‘One-Punch Man’ Saitama Fist Mug is a Caffeine KO

One-Punch Man Season 2 is set to debut in April 2019, but Saitama can begin punching your face with a fist full (350ml or 11.8oz) of caffeine starting on February 15th. That’s when pre-orders for the official One-Punch Man Saitama Fist-Shaped ceramic mug are set to ship out for $25.99 with free U.S. shipping.

Keep in mind that One-Punch Man Saitama mug pre-order quantities are limited, so reserve one while you can. You should also know that it isn’t your only choice in over-the-top anime coffee mugs right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you prefer, this officially licensed Dragon Ball Z Vegeta Saiyan Pod / Attack Ball / Space Pod Heat Change Mug can transport you from sleepy to Super Saiyan thanks to a generous 500 ml (16.9 oz) capacity for that sweet, sweet caffeine. Plus, the addition of hot liquid will make Vegeta appear in the pilot’s seat!

The ceramic DBZ Attack Pod mug is available to pre-order right here for $26.99 with free U.S. shipping. It’s slated for release in February.

Your third (and arguably craziest) option is this Grendizer mug, based on the UFO Robot Grendizer anime that aired in the ’70s. It’s available to pre-order here for $26.99. Note that it doesn’t appear to have a handle, and you’ll want to drink out of it head on with Grendizer to avoid losing an eye or stabbing your throat.

Circling back to One-Punch Man, the official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.