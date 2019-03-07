‘One-Punch Man’ Fans Are Real Concerned About Season 2 Nowadays

One-Punch Man recently confirmed that the much anticipated Season 2 of the series will officially premiere in early April, and with that news some fans have been a bit concerned.

Rather than pure excitement, fans are a bit cautious when it comes to the second season as its premiere quickly approaches and not much has been shown off so far.

There were rumblings a few weeks ago about whether One-Punch Man‘s production was seemingly behind schedule, and these rumors have crept into fans’ heads. Rumors were circling that the second season has only completed two episodes so far, and that’s a big difference from how the first season was produced.

Couple this with the new studio behind the season, new character designs, and the fact that there has not been much revealed about the season since it was announced. Fans can’t help but feel concerned. But hopefully all of that is alleviated when series either debuts a new trailer, or premieres in full.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is currently slated for a premiere April 2. The season will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Production Troubles?

To give you some perspective on the difference between OPM S1 and S2. By the time the first episode of OPM S1 aired it was pretty much done. For season 2 with less than 2 months to go they only have 2 episodes done and they haven’t started on the third episode. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 22, 2019

‘That’s Not a Good Sign’

One Punch Man Season 2 airs next month, but we haven’t seen any animation. Just posters. After the studio switch, that’s not a good sign. pic.twitter.com/WF2qdwD6Io — Bryce Cross (@_BryceCross) March 4, 2019

‘Hopes Set Low’

I have my hopes set low for season 2 of One Punch Man . — ⚠SkipBaeLess (@Clloyd___) March 3, 2019

Where’s it Going to Air?

@Crunchyroll @WatchVRV @HIDIVEofficial @hulu Just curious if any of you know, or can announce, if you’ll be airing #OnePunchMan season 2 when it premieres in April. I’m really looking forward to it and want to see it ASAP! — Michael (@deadpoolprime) March 3, 2019

‘Hope it Does the Series Justice’

I hope the animation studio producing One Punch Man Season 2 does the series justice. — patrick stars✨ (@pattycolorful) March 3, 2019

“I Hope the Same Art Style Remains…”

#OnePunchMan #anime Anyone else a little concerned for the production of season 2 for once punch man? I really hope the same art style remains, man.. that shit was amazing. — YourTsundere (@SkyBlueTsundere) February 26, 2019

No New Preview Yet?

It’s supposed to air in a month yet there’s still no PV besides the other bad one we saw ? That’s not a good sign — Jovanni (@PrinceKilii) March 4, 2019

Is it a Budget or Time Issue?