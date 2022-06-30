One-Punch Man Unleashes Saitama's Strongest Punch Yet

One-Punch Man is now working its way through the climax of the fight between Saitama and Garou, and Saitama has unleashed his strongest punch yet as a result with the newest chapter of the series! The Human Monster saga has been building to the final confrontation between the two for quite a while, and the fight in the latest string of chapters has developed in some pretty surprising ways. It was then revealed that Garou wouldn't be going down after a single punch, but as the newest chapter teases, it might have not been the right punch just yet.

The newest chapter of One-Punch Man's official English language release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault kicks the fight between Saitama and Garou into high gear, and the previous chapter took Saitama temporarily out of the equation when he was hit with one of Garou's now nuclear energy powered blast attacks at point range. This left Garou a few minutes alone with the other heroes, and one major moment enrages Saitama to such a point that he decides to no longer hold back and get fully serious with a "killer move" new punch.

Chapter 164 of One-Punch Man sees this new godly powered Garou turn his attention to the other remaining heroes who are recovering from their fights against the Monster Association, and it's here that Genos makes one final attempt at taking down Garou since he's the only one fit enough to fight. Garou swiftly takes out the robotic hero, and soon after Saitama returns to the scene only to realize that he's much too late to save Genos from the worst possible outcome. Raging over that fact and holding Genos' detached core in his hand, Saitama gets serious.

Then Saitama launches the "Killer Move Serious Series Serious Punches" attack, but unlike all of the other serious punches before, this one's carrying an energy that even Blast says that when it collides with Garou it will "blow the Earth to smithereens." It's the first real time that Saitama has pushed himself to such an extent in the series overall, and this could end up being the punch that settles the fight once and for all.

