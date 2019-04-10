Watch: ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Opening Sparks Fan Debate

One-Punch Man is back, and season two has the eyes of thousands upon it. It has been four years since the show has released any new episodes, and its premiere went live this week. Now, fans are breaking down the episode, and they have lots to say about its opening.

Thanks to J.C. Staff, a new opening for One-Punch Man has gone live with its season two premiere. The reel went live at the end of episode one, and it has got fans split.

So, if you have any hard feelings about the opening, then it is time you shared them.

As you can see above, the reel for One-Punch Man begins with a collage of characters, and they are all covered in shadows. A rocking soundtrack is heard over the reel which JAM Project recorded, and the sizzle reel continues with character introductions.

From Saitama to Genos and more, plenty of characters are seen fighting, and the colorful reel highlights plenty of villains like Garou. Of course, it ends with a rallying cry that screams “One Punch”, and it ends with a close up of Saitama in his full gear.

So far, fans seem to be split on the opening. As you can see, its animation style differs greatly from One-Punch Man‘s first season. However, the most vocal debate has to do with how kitchy the opening it. Some think the overdramatic reel goes a bit too far, but others believe the packed piece perfectly suits ONE’s original vision.

One-Punch Man season two is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. The synopsis of One-Punch Man season two can be found below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

