‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals Its Big Villain

It might have taken a couple years, but One-Punch Man is finally rising up. The franchise is preparing its second season at long last, and J.C. Staff’s first-look at the project teased a long-awaited introduction.

Yes, Garou is finally about to make an appearance, and fans are pouring over One-Punch Man to prepare for the big arrival.

Earlier this week, the new studio behind One-Punch Man released the first poster for season two alongside a short teaser. For the reel, fans were shown a clips of dialogue, and Garou was highlighted around the midpoint. Voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa, Garou sounds plenty deranged, and his playful yet deep tone definitely matches his personality. You can check out some of the dialogue highlighted for Garou below:

I can still become much, much stronger.

If you can, then try taking me down. I’ll play along, if you don’t mind!

My name is Garou. I’m aiming to become a monster, so I trained hard and busted tons of dojos.

Then I’ll have to become the toughest, most invincible monster ever!

Bullcrap. You guys are still on the ‘Everyone gets slaughtered’ train!”

As for the season’s poster, fans were shown an image of the character. This is the first time fans have seen a canon, animated take on the villain as he’s only been seen in the manga up until now. With his pupils inked yellow, Garou looks more like a monster here than he does a human.

Of course, that is kind of what Garou is going for; The villain is a devout fan of monsters and hopes to become the strongest one there is. After studying under Bang, Garou becomes strong enough to go against the S-Class Hero, and he breaks away into a world of villainy. With unbelievable strength on his side, Garou trains until he blurs the line between human and monster, and he’s all too happy to go hero hunting until Saitama steps in to say otherwise.

For those unfamiliar with One-Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.