When Does One-Punch Man Season 2 Hit Blu-ray?

One-Punch Man season two has been over for a bit, but fans are starting to miss it already. While some sites will let you binge the show online, some fans are determined to check out One-Punch Man on home video. Thanks to one store, fans know when the second season will hit shelves, but it will be coming in batches.

Over in Japan, the Animate store chain has updated its details for One-Punch Man season two. The shop will carry the Blu-ray bundles of the anime once they go live, and it turns out the first release is a few months out.

According to Animate, the first part of season two will not release until October 25. The second part will follow up on November 26 before the third part debuts on Christmas Day.

Parts four through six will debut in 2020 with the first release going live on January 28. February 27 will welcome the next release before the final part of season two hits shelves on March 27.

Currently, there are no episode numbers attached to these Blu-ray releases, but fans admit they are surprised six parts are listed. After all, One-Punch Man season two was only one cour consisting of 12 episodes. If there are six releases, each bundle will contain two episodes at best, so fans are waiting to hear if these sets will be consolidated or separated by editions.

As for when the anime will hit shelves in the U.S., Viz Media is in charge of releasing One-Punch Man. Audiences are expecting the show to hit Blu-ray stateside before 2019 runs out if it debuts in Japan this October, but the release could be pushed to early 2020 depending on dub scheduling.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.