One-Punch Man Season 2 Reveals First Toonami Promo

It looks like One-Punch Man is ready for its dub revival! After the series made a comeback earlier in the year, fans have been waiting for the show to update everyone on its dubbed future. Now, it turns out Toonami will begin airing the show’s English dub this month, and that isn’t all. To celebrate the big reveal, the first Toonami promo for One-Punch Man season two has gone live, and it showcases all things Saitama.

As you can see above, the promo went live on Toonami last night during its latest block. The late-night program did inform fans One-Punch Man would be coming to its schedule at New York Comic Con this weekend, and this promo doubled down on the promise.

From the very start, the trailer is full-on calamitous as another high-level threat prompts a city-wide evacuation for Saitama’s hometown. It turns out the world has seen an uptick in Dragon-level threats as of late which means more work for the Heroes Association. However, the group’s greatest threat appears to come from a man who looks like any other.

The trailer introduces a silver-haired man named Garou who seems to have a superiority complex. The young baddie is down to challenge anyone on a whim, and he has the monstrous strength to do so. Only Saitama seems poised to stop the baddie, but the bald hero will let her associates take a swing before stepping in. After all, Genos is still trying to prove himself to Saitama, and there would be no better way to do so than put Garou in his place.

If you want to catch One-Punch Man, the show will be on Toonami’s schedule from this week forward. The episode will air at 11:30 pm EST so fans can plan accordingly.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.