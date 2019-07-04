One-Punch Man Season 2 Finale Is Here, Sets Up Cliffhanger Ending

With Attack on Titan ending its third season this week, Saitama delivers a one-two punch with One-Punch Man‘s second season coming to a close. Unlike the adventures of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps, Saitama and the heroes left their series far more open with their season finale. The Monster Association still rages, the Hero Association still is playing defense, and Garou is flying away thanks to a giant bird in this season finale that seemingly promises a third season with more conflicts and hilarity.

In the episode, Bang and his brother Bomb begin to completely dismantle Garou. After having been through numerous battles against lower-classed heroes, receiving a thrashing from Saitama, and being decimated by his mentor and his brother, Garou realized that the only way he was going to escape was by killing Bang, Bomb, and Genos in one fell swoop. Losing consciousness, Garou is saved by a winged member of the Monster Association to meet with King Orochi in Season Three it seems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Genos, Bang, and Bomb are unable to follow as the “Dragon Level Threat” Centichoro emerges from the depths and a massive fight between the hero trio and the monster centipede begins. With the pair of martial artists delivering what seems to be a killing blow, the heroes realize that all they accomplished was making the horrifying centipede begin to molt, leaving Genos to attempt to take down the threat.

Genos doesn’t make much headway against Centichoro, despite his new enhancements, and is nearly killed during the battle, but is saved by the fake-hero King as the scarred gamer yells at it through a microphone. This gives Saitama the perfect opportunity to, of course, defeat the centipede with one well-placed punch, and the heroes are left wondering what to do next.

The season finale of One-Punch Man ends on a climactic note, with Orochi still plotting and the Monster Association still having its members planning further attacks on the world above. We aren’t sure when the next season of One-Punch Man will come, but we hope its sooner rather than later considering all the open plots that have yet to be resolved!

What did you think of the season finale of One-Punch Man’s second season? What plots would you have liked to see resolved? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season Two is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season Two as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of ‘special training,’ he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”