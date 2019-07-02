One-Punch Man Fans React To Season 2 Finale

The time has finally come. After years of waiting, One-Punch Man hit up fans this year with a second season, but it could not last forever. Today, the season finale for One-Punch Man went live, and fans have — well — a lot to say about the ending.

Over on social media, anime fans were quick to share their thoughts on the finale. One-Punch Man closed this season after a single cour, and it came with lots of controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, this season of One-Punch Man was not like any fans saw coming. Most had hoped this new season would follow in the same steps of season one with its stunning animation and humor. However, a change of creative hands set up season two to be a little bit different. Rather than having Madhouse oversee the anime, the task fell to J.C. Staff who brought in an entirely new crew.

With a new director at hand, One-Punch Man went on to debut season two, and its finale has gone live. Now, you can check out some fan-reactions to the latest episode below and decide whether or not you approved of the new finale.

So, what did you make of this long-awaited One-Punch Man season finale? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Our Goodbyes

Card

Out Of Place

Card

A Sad Farewell

Card

Wait, It Was A Finale?

Card

Good Episode, Bad Finale

Card

A Little Left Out

Card

Oh Yikes

Card

But Where’s Saitama?

Card