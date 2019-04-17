‘One-Punch Man’ Reveals Garou’s Terrible Power

The One-Punch Man season 2 premiere ended with a big twist, as the Hero Association revealed a shocking new initiative to hire some of the most ruthless villains, to help fill the demand for heroic work in the increasing perilous days after the Boros invasion. The premiere had a post-credits scene which featured the debut of new villain Garou, who proclaimed that the advertised H.A. meeting with the villains would become a slaughterfest once he arrived.

Well, as One-Punch Man season 2 episode 2 has revealed: Garou was not exaggerating!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In just the first four minutes of the episode, Garou appears in the crowd of villains at the H.A. meeting declaring that the seer’s predictions were on-point, and bigger god-level threats are indeed occurring with more frequency. However, Garou doesn’t share the opinion that the Class A or S heroes will be enough to turn the tide – nor will the villains the H.A. is courting. In fact, Garou is there to prove just how insignificant they all are, by easily slaughtering them!

Class A heroes MagicMan, Heavy Tank Loincloth, and Blue Fire are the first to be horribly beaten down and/or murdered by Garou – but certainly not the last. The entire crowd of villains is mercilessly slaughtered thereafter, with only the H.A. president left as a witness, so that he can tell of “Garou the Monster’s spectacular debut.” Garou names the bloody act as a declaration of war, while promising that in six months’ time, he’ll be even stronger than the ferocious monster we’re already seeing. He promises that the next time he comes back to the H.A., he’ll be crashing right through the front door!

Clearly, Garou is a martial artist of a level unmatched by anyone we’ve seen in the hero or villain ranks; it’ll be interesting to see how his impressive power compares to that of Saitama. If you’ve paid any attention to the One-Punch Man season 2 opening credits, you’ll have already picked up on the major teases of the battle to come with Garou. The villain is seen in a slightly evolved form, having a fierce battle with Genos, which is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see!

Like Boros, Garou is someone who can give Genos and/or Saitama an actual fight, which will similarly test how now production studio J.C. Staff handles some of the more iconic and elaborate fight sequences from the manga. Season 1’s Saitama vs. Genos, or Saitama vs. Boros battles have become some of anime’s most popular fight clips of the last few years, so the bar for season 2 is crazy high.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!