‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Releases Synopsis, Cast List

Today is the day fans of One Punch Man have been waiting for. After a couple years away, the show is ready to make a comeback with season this next year. The announcement just came down from Japan, and it seems a first-look at the new season’s synopsis has also been spotted.

Over on Youtube, the folks at Bandai Namco Arts shared the juicy teaser with fans. The page uploaded the teaser trailer used for the One Punch Man announcement, and the reel was captioned with season two’s synopsis and a cast list. So, you can check out the former blurb below:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

As you can see, the synopsis is pretty straightforward. Saitama is still at it with his hero duties, but things are getting more desperate as monster sightings continue to climb. Alongside Genos, the hero is officially working with the Hero Association, but things promise to get even more complicated when a newcomer named Garou shows up. The wild man is an avid monster lover, and Garou’s overwhelming strength will prove to be an unexpected obstacle for Saitama to deal with.

As for casting, a full list of talent was also published by Bandai Namco Arts. Earlier in the year, fans learned Hikaru Midorikawa had been cast as Garou. The rest of the cast will be reprised by their original talent in season one, so you can check out that list below:

Saitama: Makoto Furukawa

Genos: Kaito Ishikawa

Speed-o’-Sound Sonic: Yuki Kaji

Terrible Tornado: Aoi Yuki

Silverfang: Kazuhiro Yamaji

Atomic Samurai: Kenjiro Tsuda

Child Emperor: Minami Takayama

Metal Knight: Tessyo Genda

King: Hiroki Yasumoto

Zombieman: Takahiro Sakurai

Drive Knight: Yoji Ueda

Pig God: Daisuke Namikawa

Superalloy Blackluster: Satoshi Hino

Watchdog Man: Yuji Ueda

Flashy Flash: Kohsuke Toriumi

Tank-top Master: Katsuyuki Konishi

Metal Bat: Wataru Hatano

Puri-puri Prisoner: Masaya Onosaka

Handsome Kamen Amai Mask: Mamoru Miyano

Hellish Blizzard: Saori Hayami

Mumen Rider: Yuichi Nakamura

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.