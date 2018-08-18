‘One Punch Man’ Confirms Season 2 Theme Song Details

One Punch Man recently got some bittersweet news as the much anticipated Season 2 of the series has been confirmed to release next year, but much of the new season’s details have been revealed.

The latest comes with the second season’s opening theme, which is now been confirmed to be handled by JAM Project, who did such a great job with the first season’s opening theme.

Although there are no details as to the title or nature of the new opening theme, if JAM Project produces anything close to “Hero!!” than fans are in for greatness nonetheless.J.C. Staff has recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.

Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) will handle directing duties for the season, Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. His work can already be seen in the first key visual for Season 2, which features the first look at Garou.

The voice cast for the season includes Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, Yuki Kaji as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Aoi Yuki as Terrible Tornado, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang, Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai, Minami Takayama as Child Emperor, Tessyo Genda as Metal Knight, and Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider along many others.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and One Punch Man Season 2 is described as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.