‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Trailer Debuts at Jump Festa

Jump Festa is now in full-swing, and One-Punch Man fans were given the gift of the season 2 announcement trailer, which is chock-full of some cool character appearances, as well as a better look at the new art style of the animation that we’ll get, courtesy of J.C. Staff!

Check that out, below:

Don’t get beat to the punch! Check out this exclusive knock-out new video from #OnePunchMan season 2! pic.twitter.com/lhMWANMgqh — VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 21, 2018



This season 2 announcement trailer isn’t exactly “new,” as it’s basically a recut of the One-Punch Man season 2 announcement trailer that Bandai Namco put out back in August. However, this time around we get to see a rundown of some One-Punch Man characters that are definitely going to get fans hyped for season 2 – including Garou!

Also featured in the trailer are Satima (of course), his cyborg buddy Genos; creepy stalker ninja Speed-o-Sound Sonic; The Blizzard Group and its leader, Fubuki (aka “Hellish Blizzard); King, the “most powerful human on Earth”; and Garou, the “Shadowy Man who confronts the heroes.” This new announcement trailer also confirms that the voiceover in the first trailer (“Time to carry out evil. This’ll be a slaughter party.”) is in fact Garou.

The biggest talking point here is how J.C. Staff is approaching the visual aesthetic and style of One-Punch Man. Fans are already up in serious debate about how season 2 compares to season 1, and it is far from being what you would call a good first impression.

Still, One-Punch Man fans are eager to see the “Blizzard Group Arc” and “Monsters Raid Arc” make their way into the anime, as the world Satima inhabits begins to expand out in a big way.

One-Punch Man premieres in April 2019!

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.