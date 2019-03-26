New ‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 TV Spots Released

A new TV spot for One-Punch Man season 2 is out – and you can watch it up above! Fairly warned: the footage doesn’t show off much of anything new – just condensed versions of what we’ve seen in the other One-Punch Man season 2 trailers and promos.

Of course, given all the controversy surrounding One-Punch Man season 2 right now, getting any and every look at this footage is something a lot of fans are definitely here for. While it remains to be seen how the world at large reacts to OPM season 2 once it debuts, the early reactions from anime fans on social media have been a pretty savage rip on the animation and production designs of J.C. Staff, which took over production of the series from Madhouse, the studio that was a big part of the One-Punch Man anime’s breakout.

Things may be looking (slightly) up, though: J.C. Staff has released the official One-Punch Man season 2 character designs and surprisingly enough, they seem to be impressing fans more so than what the trailers have been able to do:

The animations surrounding OPM’s titular hero Satima have been the biggest points of contention with fans, as Madhouse’s dynamic oscillation between the Satima in his standard deadpan stoic mode and full-on superpowered mode were a highlight of the series. Thanks to Madhouse, some of the duels between principle characters like Satima and Genos are still hailed as some of the gorgeous action sequences in all of anime, nearly five years after One-Punch Man aired. With season 2 introducing long-awaited characters like Garo and Fubuki – and knowing what we know of the anime’s arc at this point – J.C. Staff has some pretty iconic moments to realize onscreen. Good luck with that…

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

