‘One-Punch Man’ Takes On ‘Scooby Doo’s Shaggy In Hilarious Comic

In all honesty, One-Punch Man has a pretty straightforward shtick. The hero can take out any foe with a single hit, but that might not be the case forever. After all, Shaggy is a different breed of fighter, and a hilarious fan-comic is breaking down how.

Over on Twitter, a webtoon author shared their take on what the Scooby Doo fight would look like. The whole premise relies heavily on the on-going overpowered Shaggy meme going around, and Saitama ends the comic on a surprising note.

“Like, zoinks, Saitama. You sure are strong,” Shaggy admits.

I wrote a comic about One Punch Man and Shaggy pic.twitter.com/RUsILiIFIr — 「Ｍｅｒｒｙ」🌴 (@Merryweatherey) February 8, 2019

The pair are found up in space far beyond Earth in this comic. In fact, some are wondering if the piece of rock the pair are left on is the remains of Earth, implying the pair’s fight was powerful enough to dismantle a planet. To one side, Shaggy is scuffed up in a crater with One-Punch Man on his other side. So, when the latter speaks up, fans were surprised to see Saitama call his defeat.

“Stop kidding around, Shaggy. I could tell you didn’t even use 10% of your power,” the anime hero concedes.

The now-viral comic has become yet another addition to Shaggy’s meme-centric fame. The cartoon hero made a comeback on social media earlier this year when a popular meme pitted Shaggy against the most powerful fighters from Mortal Kombat, Dragon Ball, and more. Now, fans are willing to bet money on Shaggy should he ever face down Saitama, so it’s up to you to decide which fighter you would want to side with.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.