One-Punch Man Reveals a Shocking Betrayal of God Unfolding

As anime fans wait to see the arrival of One-Punch Man’s third season, which has yet to reveal a release date, Saitama’s manga is still going strong with some of the biggest battles of the franchise taking place. Saitama might not be a part of the current fight that is tearing through the manga’s chapters but this fact doesn’t mean that there aren’t some serious revelations being revealed between blows. One such revelation happens to revolve around the “evil god” that previously had given the Hero Killer Garou a major boost and a certain betrayal that was in the works revolving around a big new antagonist.

Warning. If you have yet to read One-Punch Man’s latest manga chapter, Chapter 211, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into massive spoiler territory. The manga series at present is documenting fights that take place following the defeat of the Monster Association and Saitama finally finding a worthy opponent in Garou. Unfortunately for the superheroes, the malicious deity is still influencing events in their world and has found a worthy successor to Garou in Empty Void. Void was the originator of the ninja village that gave anime fans the character Speed-o-Sound Sonic and has already proven that he is far beyond many of the other threats Saitama has faced in the past.

The Empty Void Vs God

In fighting against one of the world’s greatest heroes, Blast, the secrets about Void’s allegiances were revealed. Despite being granted some wild new upgrades thanks to taking on the powers of the unnamed evil god, the ninja was aiming to take down the force for his own ends. Here’s how Blast explains the future back stabbing,

“At that time, Void, who had absorbed the power that leaked from Garou, regained self-consciousness and made a decision. He would pretend to remain under God’s control, defeat the heroes, and use the cube to increase the number of ‘Avatars’ as much as possible. In the end, he would exchange his own life to divide all of his power among them, the power that opposes God that he took over from Garou and use them to defeat God.”

So Why is Void a Villain?

Despite wanting to kill this malicious deity, Empty Void is still fighting against the heroes all the same. The villain wants revenge against Blast and the heroes, believing that they are causing more harm than good in the world. While Garou might have been a worthy opponent to Saitama, Void is looking to be a far greater threat in both his overall power level and cunning intellect.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be quite some time before we see Void and his battles hit the small screen as season three might not even complete the fight against the Monster Association. Garou is still front and center in the anime and the upcoming season will see the hero killer still working his way to become a threat that can give the “hero for fun” a run for his money.

