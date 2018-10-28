‘One-Punch Man’ Snaps Back At Thanos In This Clever ‘Avengers’ Poster

There are few people as hated as Thanos when it comes to Marvel these days. The Mad Titan made it his mission to cull half of the MCU this year in Avengers: Infinity War, and his success led to some rather heartbreaking deaths. However, thanks to a brilliant new poster, it seems the villain is about to get a taste of his own medicine

After all, if One-Punch Man snapped at you, the ensuing fallout would make the Infinity Gauntlet look like a toy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a piece of fan-art imaging One-Punch Man’s epic battle with Thanos has got netizens buzzing. As you can see below, the colorful art imagines the manga hero dealing a less-than-serious blow to Thanos, but it sends the Mad Titan flying either way.

Taking a closer look, it appears this piece is set in the world where One-Punch Man reigns supreme. This poster imagines a reality where Thanos slips into the universe Saitama hails from, but there is only one guy at the Hero Association who could take on a threat as big as Thanos.

While the fan-war over which fighter would win rages on, One-Punch Man readers are going their best to assess the Thanos of the MCU. Given his vision and possession of the Infinity Gauntlet, he is definitely ranked as a God Level Threat. If this is the case, the villain is listed amongst disasters like Boros, and fans will know the One-Punch Man baddie was seemingly all-powering until Saitama showed up. After an intense battle, Saitama was able to beat Boros without revealing his true strength even, so anime fans would love to see what One-Punch Man could do to Thanos in a one-on-one battle.

So, do you think One-Punch Man could take down Thanos…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those curious about One-Punch Man, Viz Media licenses the series’ English releases, and its second season has been described as follows:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”