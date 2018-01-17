A UFC Star Just Walked Out to ‘One Punch Man’ and Won

There are few people who could stand up to One Punch Man, but Polo Reyes may have what it takes. The UFC fighter came out to a recent match while honoring the bald hero, and Reyes left as its undisputed winner.

Is that a coincidence? Well, it’s up for you decide.

As you can see above, Reyes had helped getting amped for his fight with Matt Frevola last Sunday at UFC St. Louis. The fighter walked out to the theme song of One Punch Man which is aptly named “THE HERO.” The music, which was created by JAM Project, features wailing guitar riffs and high-energy beats. So, when Reyes got to the ring, he was ready to swing.

EL TORO! Polo Reyes delivers THE FADE to Matt Frevola at #UFCSTL wow! https://t.co/XpWkIAV2KQ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

When the match got going, Reyes proved he deserved to walk out to One Punch Man‘s theme. The 33-year-old came in 3-1 when he challenged Frevola, and he scored another win after knocking out his opponent with a single punch. Reyes clocked Frevola with a brutal hit just a minute into the fight, leaving his opponent KO’d on the floor.

Even Saitama would be impressed by the win! Were you? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.