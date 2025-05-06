One Piece Unveils Wild New Use for Bonney’s Devil Fruit Power

Despite being one of the least explored members of the Worst Generation, One Piece’s Egghead Arc has finally given Jewelry Bonney the spotlight, and it seems there’s much more to her than meets the eye. The latest arc has not only revealed Bonney’s surprising connection to Bartholomew Kuma but also more about Bonney herself as well as her very curious devil fruit powers. Having said that, One Piece’s latest episode just showed off a whole new application of Bonney’s Age-Age Fruit, and it might just be her most frightening ability yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 1128 of One Piece, Bonney finds herself cornered by Vice Admiral Pomsky and several other Marines in the Fabriophase when she implements an all-new devil fruit ability called “NDE.” Though not stated in the anime, the full name of this ability is Near-Death Experience. As its name implies, this frightening ability causes targets to experience a fake death of sorts for a split second. The latest episode sees Bonney shoot several Marines with this ability, which causes their bodies to momentarily wither away till only their skeletons are left, with the traumatic nature of the experience instantly knocking them unconscious.

One Piece Gives Bonney Her Most Frightening Ability Yet

As revealed in the SBS of Volume 107, when Bonney’s devil fruit was first named as the Age-Age Fruit, her powers essentially allow her to manipulate the ages of objects and people around her, including herself. Simple as this may sound, Bonney’s devil fruit has proven to have many creative applications both in and outside of combat, and even though the devil fruit’s effects on living things are not permanent, the latest episode proves just how deadly the Age-Age Fruit’s powers truly are.

While it is unclear whether Near-Death Experience simply causes its targets to hallucinate that they are almost dying, the basic principle of Bonney’s devil fruit implies that NDE instead actually ages targets to near-death for a split second. The second possibility is quite terrifying to think about and explains why the Marines in Episode 1128 were left quite shell-shocked after the fact.

Bonney’s Devil Fruit Has More Exciting Abilities in Store

All that said, it’s hard not to wonder why Bonney hasn’t used an ability this powerful until now. Episode 1128 marks the first-ever use of this ability, though it is likely that fans will see Bonney use it more in the episodes to come, along with several other frightening abilities of the Age-Age Fruit. Things have especially begun to heat up on Egghead with the arrival of St. Saturn who boasts quite a terrifying, demonic transformation, and the upcoming battle between Bonney and Saturn might just see her pull out more tricks out of the bag.

Without spoiling too much from the manga, Near-Death Experience is definitely just the beginning of Bonney’s abilities and the upcoming battles on Egghead will reveal even more of her impressive powers, including one that almost rivals Gear Five. But of course, to find out what it is, fans will have to wait for the upcoming episodes of One Piece.

One Piece can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.