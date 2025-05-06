Ronin Warriors Will Return (But Not How You Expect)

Ronin Warriors, aka Armor Legend Samurai Troopers, holds a special place in the hearts and minds of many anime fans. While airing in Japan in the late 1980s, it would arrive in North America in the mid-90s and for many, would become one of the first anime series they witnessed in action. While the franchise never received a sequel series following its early success, there remains a love for the story of the five protagonists who use magical armor to fight against a supernatural entity hellbent on world domination. A sequel might not be in the cards for the Ronin Warriors but this fact isn’t stopping the franchise from making a comeback this summer.

Taking place thirty-seven years after the original broadcast in Japan, a special anniversary event will arrive in Japan next month. Specifically, a screening at the Shinjuku Piccadilly Theater will take place on June 11th, airing three episodes of the series along with bringing in some major guests from the franchise. Voice actor Takeshi Kusao, who portrayed Ryo Sanada, and designer Hideo Okamoto will be a part of the festivities, with the screened episodes receiving remastered effects. Nothing might be confirmed regarding the franchise receiving a remaster and/or sequel series but it goes to show how the Ronin Warriors remain a classic part of anime’s legacy.

The Appeal of Ronin Warriors

Samurai Troopers made for a perfect series to bring to North American Saturday mornings. While the Ronin Warriors could be violent when it came to unleashing their ultimate attacks, the series didn’t have action that would disqualify it from coming to the West. Thanks to the fast-paced action and the dynamic transformation scenes, the action anime found a devoted fanbase. Luckily, if you want to revisit the series, you can currently watch the entirety of the anime on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the classic anime.

“Long ago, there existed an evil spirit that waged a war to conquer the human world. Defeat drove him back to the realm of darkness, but not before vowing to return and exact his revenge. A thousand years later, the world has all but forgotten the name of Arago, Emperor of Doom. When black clouds smother the bright city lights of Shinjuku, and a sinister laugh drowns out the dying hum of electricity, the people of the world plunge into terror, unprepared for the evil spirit’s return!”

The Ronin Warriors’ Return That Never Was

Last year, the classic anime franchise pulled an April Fool’s Day prank that left many devastated. Not only did the series promise to make a comeback with a new project, it did so by teasing a crossover with another classic series, Legend of Heavenly Sphere Shurato. The Ronin Warriors would reveal this to be a joke, dashing the hopes of the anime fans hoping to see these two armored worlds cross over.

Via Samurai Troopers Official Website