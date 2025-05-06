JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Invades The Met Gala Thanks to One Celebrity’s Joestar Attire

For those who might need a refresher, the Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year. Celebrities and various other major names will often attend this gala which first started in 1948, wearing outfits based on a specific theme. This year’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and saw the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, and more assembling. One celebrity couldn’t help but honor the Joestars with their outfit as a Met Gala attendee explained how they needed to bring JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to the latest event.

Fashion model Alton Mason is one of the highest-paid models in his field and he just so happens to be a big fan of Hirohiko Araki’s anime. Sporting a shiny eye patch and an oversized jacket, Mason also had a jacket that might have looked a little familiar to fans of Giorno Giovanna and the Golden Wind. In a chat with outlet Teen Vogue, Alton confirms that his outfit was a direct homage to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, “I have a favorite anime that’s called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and this is an ode to it. Giorno Giovanna has a cut out so I decided to include that.” You can check out the interview, as well as Mason’s tribute to the Joestars, below.

The Joestars’ Fashion Sense

For quite some time, creator Hirohiko Araki has presented fashionable heroes and villains that don’t just look like any other anime character but any other fictional character period. With each storyline focusing on different Joestars, timelines, and sometimes entirely new realities, Araki hasn’t been shy about presenting radical new styles with each addition to the anime franchise. Luckily, the mangaka is still doing this in the latest arc, The JOJOLands, and one of the most beloved stories is set to arrive as an anime in the future.

Earlier this year, as a part of the major Joestar event dubbed JOJODay, it was revealed that Steel Ball Run would receive its own anime series down the line. Often referred to by anime fans as one of the best entries in the long-running franchise, the story of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli is one that mostly takes place on horseback. Focusing on a race across North America where the winner will get their heart’s desire, the anime adaptation has no release date as of the writing of this article but it will shake the anime world to its core whenever it airs.

JoJo In Real Life

On top of making an appearance at the Met Gala, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure found its way to the 2025 Double Fall/Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week. At the event, designer Masayuki Ino forged an outfit based on villain Yoshikage Kira, the main antagonist of Diamond Is Unbreakable. Thanks to the artistic fashion of Hirohiko Araki resonating amongst anime fans, we fully expect to see more Joestar fashion make its way to the real world.

Want to see where the Joestars continue to emerge in our world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.