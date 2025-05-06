Dandadan Reveals New Season 2 Trailer Before Anime’s Return

One of the biggest returns of this year’s anime summer season is Momo and Okarun in Dandadan season two. With the first season ending on quite the cliffhanger, anime fans have been counting down the days until the supernatural-enhanced teenagers hit the small screen once again. Dandadan’s second season is set to take the world by storm on July 3rd and a new trailer has dropped that highlights the arrival of the “Evil Eye” and hints at where the Science SARU anime picks up following the first season finale. Needless to say, anime fans better prepare for one wild ride in the smash anime hit’s comeback.

When last we left Okarun and Momo, the pair had been joined by newcomer Jin Enjoji, aka Jiji, on a mission to a spooky town wherein an exorcism will be needed on Jin’s childhood home. As anime fans witnessed in the first season finale, the trip might have started out uneventful but much like any other scenario in Dandadan, that uneventfulness didn’t last for long. Okarun and Jiji discover a mysterious hole in the wall of the latter’s childhood home while Momo finds herself in a terrifying scenario as she’s assaulted by villagers in a nearby hot spring. Needless to say, we expect the anime’s second season to hit the ground floor running when it returns this summer.

Dandadan’s Second Season Teaser

Science SARU

The new trailer specifically is to hype Dandadan’s return to theaters, as the anime found serious success with its first silver screen outing last year. Much like Dandadan: First Encounter, the second movie, Dandadan: Evil Eye, will be a compilation of the first three episodes of the upcoming season. Set to arrive in theaters in North America on June 6th, Science SARU is once again giving fans the chance to check out the new anime season weeks prior to the official small screen release.

Dandadan’s Bright Future

In Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga publication has lost some major stories in recent years. My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have both released their series finale with the Straw Hat Pirates looking to do the same as One Piece’s final saga continues. Luckily, Dandadan is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with creator Yukinobu Tatsu prepping for the series to hit chapter 200. Since season two’s “Cursed House Arc” adapts early chapters, the anime itself could have quite a few seasons ahead of it if Science SARU seeks to adapt all of the manga’s creepy stories.

On top of continuing to work on Dandadan, Science SARU has some wild anime projects in the works. Later this year, the production house will release Sanda, a new anime series that follows a superhero Santa Claus as he doles out holiday justice. Next year, the anime studio will tackle Ghost In The Shell, the classic anime franchise that will receive a new television series that will use a look closest to its manga origins.

