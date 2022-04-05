One-Punch Man’s Illustrator Is Going Viral Thanks to His Hyperealistic Art

While One-Punch Man may have a spotty reputation with anime fans, the same cannot be said for its manga. Readers around the world are still obsessing over its chapters, and we have Yusuke Murata to thank in large part. After all, the illustrator is regarded as one of the best artists of his generation, and Murata never fails to impress with his pieces. And now, some of his practice sketches are going viral because they are just that good.

The whole thing cropped up on Twitter as Murata posted some artwork for fans. The artist is very active on social media, and they tend to share lots of work extras with followers. But rather than post an update on One-Punch Man, Murata surprised everyone by showing his recent work with digital painting.

As you can see here and above, Murata has been practicing a lot. The artist kept his lips closed about what these sketches could be for, but we know they are at least meant to hone his artistry. And given that these are practice pieces, well – you can imagine the kind of potential Murata has within him.

From a glass ball to a reflective marble, Murata is mastering digital painting these days, and his eye for realism is wild. By the time he posted his painting of a glass of water, fans were thoroughly sold on his work. The art he puts in One-Punch Man proves Murata is a beast, but it is one thing to sketch crowded panels and another to dabble with hyperrealism. And clearly, Saitama’s guardian can do both.

What do you think about Murata’s impressive practice pieces? If you could pick, what sort of manga would you like the artist to tackle after One-Punch Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.