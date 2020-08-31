Oresuki OVA Announces Streaming Release Date

Oresuki Are you the only one who loves me? will be bringing its final episodes to streaming at last! After bringing its original 12 episode run to an end last year, the final episode ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Joro directly challenge Hose in a romantic competition. This was continued later through the anime's official finale as a couple of OVA episodes premiering in Japan over the Summer. Now that the finale has gotten an official home video release, fans outside of Japan will finally be able to see these episodes for themselves!

Aniplex of America has announced that the final OVA episodes (which count as Episodes 13-15 of the series) will officially be made for streaming tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1st on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE! With no details on an English dub release for the series just yet (let alone these OVA episodes), it's safe to assume that the final episodes of the anime will be available with English subtitles upon release.

This OVA serves as the official finale to the anime series which focuses on a boy nicknamed "Joro," as he challenges someone to a competition that he views as the perfect person. Noting how this perfect person has harmed those around him unwillingly, Joro wants to put a stop to it and get this person away from "Pansy," who Joro had grown closer to over the course of the series.

Joro’s dream of becoming the protagonist has finally arrived! Will he hit the game winning run or will he strike out? Find out when the "Oresuki Are you the only one who loves me?" OVA begins streaming tomorrow on @Crunchyroll @FUNimation and @HIDIVEofficial! pic.twitter.com/6aXfk4RG7r — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) August 31, 2020

Oresuki Are you the only one who loves me? began life as a series of light novels written by Rakuda with illustrations from Buriki for Dengeki Bunko. The light novel series has continued, but it seems the anime adaptation will end with the duel between Joro and Hose. It's not a bad place to end it all considering many of the characters will get a natural ending here! But what do you think?

