Oshi no Ko Finally Explores the Reason Ai Was Murdered

Oshi no Ko is nothing you'd expect from its colorful, glitzy aesthetic. The idol drama may be a visual feast, but since its debut, the hit manga has been seeped in mysterious. For years, fans have waited for Oshi no Ko to peel back the mystery of Ai's murder as the shocking event kickstarted the story. And at last, we are starting to learn the real reason the idol was killed.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Oshi no Ko chapter 153. Read with caution:

Oshi no Ko is back with a new chapter this week, and it begins with a bang. We meet up with Aqua as the boy stands before his biological father in triumph. At last, Aqua is ready to enact revenge against Hikaru Kamiki for orchestrating his mother's death, but his father is hardly phased.

As we have learned Hikaru is a rather twisted fellow, and he seems unfazed by Aqua's promise to ruin him. From there, Oshi no Ko begins to unpack the man's life and his early years with Ai. From his perspective, Hikaru was an orphaned child who could only please others with his body, and we know adults like Airi Himekawa took advantage of him. For years, the boy was sexually abused and blackmailed by industry pros, and he would go on to do the same with Ai.

While Hikaru says his love for Ai was innocent to start, it was nothing more than obsession. Ai went on to break up with Hikaru as she could see his love wasn't genuine even if he thought so. This betrayal is what prompted Hikaru to set up Ai's murder. Still, the Kamiki Productions head carries an obsession with Ai, and his warped infatuation is finally being laid out for all to see.

If you want to revisit Oshi no Ko, you can find the series easily enough. You can find the hit series on Manga Plus, and as for its anime, HIDIVE has all of Oshi no Ko season one available. Next month, Oshi no Ko season two will go live, so you can read up on the idol drama below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

