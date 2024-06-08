Oshi no Ko Season 2 Reveals Colorful New Trailer

Oshi no Ko became one of the biggest and most surprising anime series of 2023, and thanks to its popularity, Doga Kobo wasted little in confirming that a second season was on the way. Set to debut at Anime Expo this summer in North America, the dark take on the idol world will officially start its second season on July 3rd. To get fans hyped for the return of the series, Oshi no Ko has released a new colorful trailer to hint at what is to come for the Aquamarine Hoshino and the gang.

Not only did Oshi no Ko become popular enough to warrant a second season, Amazon is getting in on the anime action with a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that a live-action movie will arrive later this year, which will lead to a television series following the film. With the likes of One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Avatar: The Last Airbender seeing success via a live-action format, it should come as no surprise that other franchises are looking to do the same.

Oshi No Ko's Colorful Return

Anime fans might find it reassuring that the production house responsible for Oshi no Ko's first season, Doga Kobo, will be returning for season two. At present, an official count on the number of installments has yet to be confirmed, but expect quite a few surprises as the dark idol anime story continues.

If you want a closer look at Oshi no Ko, here's how HIDIVE describes the popular anime adaptation, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

